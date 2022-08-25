Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $173.59. 25,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,752. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.