Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 5,482 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 999,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,490. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

