Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 63,123 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $54,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,304,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 2,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

