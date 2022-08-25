Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 379,249 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 398.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $48,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.27. 76,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

