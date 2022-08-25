Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $109,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.55. 100,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,462. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

