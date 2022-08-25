Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $75.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,793. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

