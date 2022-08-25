Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $319.48 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $319,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.75. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day moving average is $209.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.