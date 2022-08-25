Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,990 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $46,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.24. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.79 and its 200-day moving average is $242.83. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.