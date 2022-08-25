Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 502,329 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $124,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 446.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 3,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.