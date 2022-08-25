Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,062 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $80,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,534,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,671,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after buying an additional 161,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.40. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.