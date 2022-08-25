CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 3.2% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.16. 49,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,143. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

