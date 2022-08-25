Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,091. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.