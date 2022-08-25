Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.
Shares of Caleres stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,091. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.88.
In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.
