Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

CBT stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 281,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

