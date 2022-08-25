Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

