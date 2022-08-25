Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading

