BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $67.07. Approximately 138,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 175,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

BYD Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.