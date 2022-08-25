Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE:BURL traded down $13.51 on Thursday, hitting $150.22. 97,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $351.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.24. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

