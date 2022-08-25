Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $80.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

