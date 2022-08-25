Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 876,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,578,000 after buying an additional 725,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,933. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

