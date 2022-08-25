Brokers Offer Predictions for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

