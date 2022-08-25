Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price at $17.10

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Price Performance

Vroom stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. Vroom has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

