Brokerages Set Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) PT at $12.00

Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $147,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

About Valens Semiconductor

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $432.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

