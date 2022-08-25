Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) PT at $67.00

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 7.6 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.