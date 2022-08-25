Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $17.50

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Repay Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of RPAY opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Repay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Repay by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Repay by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repay by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Repay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 509,391 shares during the period.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

