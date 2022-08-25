Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $59.00

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

