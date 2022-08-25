Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $59.00

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.