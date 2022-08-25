Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT at $432.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.