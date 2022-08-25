Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $17.50

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $10.10 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.