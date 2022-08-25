Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $17.50

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $10.10 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.