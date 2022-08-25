Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target at $107.00

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

