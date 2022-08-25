Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of BYFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 544,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

