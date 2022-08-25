Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,520 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $105,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 84.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 54,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $13.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $543.90. 39,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,926. The company has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

