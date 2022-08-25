Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $108,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 372,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

