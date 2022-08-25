Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the July 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BLIN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,505. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 196,568 shares of company stock valued at $266,497 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

