BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.90. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 5,588 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

