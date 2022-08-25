Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,391 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,391 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,997. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

