Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.89. 24,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

