Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.