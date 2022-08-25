Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,129,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,522,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

