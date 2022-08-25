Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,578 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,800. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

