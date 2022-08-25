Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

