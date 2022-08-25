Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 698.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

EPAM traded up $11.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $445.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

