Breakline Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises about 1.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,123 shares of company stock worth $56,790,317. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

