Breakline Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 6.7% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 12,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

