Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.67

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.67 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.67 ($0.13). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 25,482 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.65. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £11,275 ($13,623.73).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

