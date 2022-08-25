Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 475 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $343.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

