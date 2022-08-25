Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 633 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $872,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.