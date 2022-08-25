Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.81.
NVIDIA stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $200.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
