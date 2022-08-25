Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

