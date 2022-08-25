Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $406,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

IJK opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

