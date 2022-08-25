Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJT opened at $118.01 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.