Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 9,809 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 1,392,484 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

