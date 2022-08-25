BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992-996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.94 million. BOX also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

BOX Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 110.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

